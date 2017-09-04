You Want to Delay the FERA Violation Trial? Supreme Court Asks Dinakaran

The Supreme Court on Monday lashed at AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran, over delay in the FERA violation case against him. The court further warned him of a fine in case he delays the trial any further.In July, the Madras High Court directed that charges against Dinakaran be framed afresh and the trial be concluded within three months.The Supreme Court further reiterated the HC order on Monday, saying the trial must be finished within three months. The bench asked, “You want to delay the case?”The court further warned Dinakaran’s lawyers as well.The case of against Dinakaran is that he had allegedly acquired $1,04,93,313 in foreign exchange without obtaining prior permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Dinakaran then deposited the money the current account of a company in the British Virgin Islands.The Enforcement Directorate (ED) built a case against the AIADMK leader under FERA violation and imposed a hefty penalty of Rs 28 crore.