Young IPS Officer's Transfer Stirs Row in Madhya Pradesh

Katni: Admired by many for his uninhibited action on criminals and mafia, Katni Superintendent of Police Gaurav Tiwari’s untimely transfer amid his probe into Rs 500 cr hawala racket has kicked up a row in Madhya Pradesh.

Mining baron and Madhya Pradesh minister Sanjay Pathak has been dragged into the controversy by Congress and others, but the minister, talking to media, has denied he had anything to do with Tiwari’s ouster.

As the transfer list went public on Monday, people from different walks of life in Katni took to whatsapp and Facebook for opposing the move.

The locals upset by the move even called for Katni bandh on Tuesday and staged protest in the town, around 300km from state capital.

Some of his followers, including RTI activist Raju Gupta, even threatened to immolate self if the transfer was not revoked.

Congress Bahoriband MLA also threatened for agitation on the issue.

FB and whatsapp users posted messages in Tiwari’s favour and spread the call for Tuesday’s bandh.

Netizens posted on his FB wall expressing solidarity with him.

Social media also remained abuzz in MP with the news and users questioning the rationale of posting chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s former security officer Shahsikant Shukla in place of Tiwari.

The 2010-batch IPS officer known for his crackdown against liquor and mining mafia in Katni, was involved in the inquiry of Rs 500 cr axis bank hawala scam, allegedly involving several BJP leaders.

The case is now handed to Criminal Investigation Department.

State Congress raised fingers against minister for MSME Sanjay Pathak for Tiwari’s ouster.

Congress spokesperson KK Mishra even demanded PM Narendra Modi to intervene as this was a case related to demonetisation, he said.

The officer had also hit headlines when he had took timber mafia head on in Balaghat during his tenure and even district collector V Kiran Gopal had to step down as his name surfaced in one illegal tree felling case.

The IPS officer did not express much after his transfer but poured his heart out on his whatsapp status this morning.

“God give us men...Men whom spoils of office can’t buy...men who possess opinions and will....” the officer posted.