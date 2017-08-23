Your Friend Ganesha Gets Clay Avatar in this Telangana town

To promote an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi, Mahbubabad town in Telangana is taking to clay idols of the elephant god.The man behind this campaign to reduce pollution in water bodies is Mohammad Subhani. He covered himself with mud and clay and posed as Lord Ganesha with a placard in hand saying, "Get home Clay Ganesha and save the environment".He, along with his wife Saleema, went street to street in Mahbubabad spreading the noble message.“We have been seeing our lakes get polluted after immersion every year. With this initiative, we got a positive response from the public. Many came forward and promised that they will only bring home clay Ganeshas," said Subhani told CNN News18.Subhani and his wife are founders of NGO Nenu Saitham. From saving trees to cleanliness drives, the couple has taken up many campaigns to protect the environment.