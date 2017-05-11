X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Youth Hacked to Death, Severed Head Thrown Inside Police Station
Representative image
Chennai: In a gruesome incident, a 17-year-old youth was hacked to death and his severed head was thrown inside a police station in Tamil Nadu.
The deceased was identified as Swethan. Police said the body was found from a lake in Puducherry’s Bahoor village, PTI reported.
Sources said CCTV footage from Reddichavadi police station in Cuddalore district shows two bikers stopping at the station and throwing the severed head.
A case has been registered and police of both Cuddalore and Puducherry are probing the incident. The body was shifted to the Puducherry government hospital for post-mortem.
(with PTI Inputs)
First Published: May 11, 2017, 11:50 AM IST
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Has Done Nothing In IPL 2017, Says Ricky Ponting
- Honor 8 Lite Review: A Phone Made To Flaunt At Rs 17,999
- Justin Bieber India Concert: Few Best Moments From His Enthralling Performance
- The Sachin Inspired srtphone Packs a Punch; Just Like The Little Master!
- Inside Pics of Alia Bhatt, Sonali Bendre and Others 'Beliebing' Last Night