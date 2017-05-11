Youth Hacked to Death, Severed Head Thrown Inside Police Station

Chennai: In a gruesome incident, a 17-year-old youth was hacked to death and his severed head was thrown inside a police station in Tamil Nadu.

The deceased was identified as Swethan. Police said the body was found from a lake in Puducherry’s Bahoor village, PTI reported.

Sources said CCTV footage from Reddichavadi police station in Cuddalore district shows two bikers stopping at the station and throwing the severed head.

A case has been registered and police of both Cuddalore and Puducherry are probing the incident. The body was shifted to the Puducherry government hospital for post-mortem.

(with PTI Inputs)