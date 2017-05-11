X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Youth Hacked to Death, Severed Head Thrown Inside Police Station

News18.com

Updated: May 11, 2017, 11:50 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Youth Hacked to Death, Severed Head Thrown Inside Police Station
Representative image

Chennai: In a gruesome incident, a 17-year-old youth was hacked to death and his severed head was thrown inside a police station in Tamil Nadu.

The deceased was identified as Swethan. Police said the body was found from a lake in Puducherry’s Bahoor village, PTI reported.

Sources said CCTV footage from Reddichavadi police station in Cuddalore district shows two bikers stopping at the station and throwing the severed head.

A case has been registered and police of both Cuddalore and Puducherry are probing the incident. The body was shifted to the Puducherry government hospital for post-mortem.

(with PTI Inputs)

First Published: May 11, 2017, 11:50 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.