Youth Killed, Six Bullets Pumped Into Dead Body on Orders of Bihar Panchayat

Patna: Himanshu Yadav was hacked to death and shot six times at the orders of a village Panchayat. His fault – marrying a girl from his own neighbourhood in Bhagalpur district of Bihar.

Yadav’s attackers also took the girl, Soni Kumari, away with them as they escaped.

The incident took place in Gaurachakki village of Bhagalpur which is approximately 250 kilometers from Patna.

The Panchayat was called on Tuesday to deliberate on the marriage, which had taken place only a few days ago. In the presence of both families, the Panchayat annulled the marriage and ordered the bride’s family to kill Yadav.

No sooner had the members of the Panchayat verbally ordered the killing, a group of people armed with iron rods and firearms barged into Himanshu’s house.

The victim was bundled into a cotton bag and beaten till his limbs broke. His mother was also attacked when she tried to save her son. “When it was clear that Himanshu was dead, they took out guns and fired six shots at him,” his wailing mother said.

Himanshu and Soni knew each other since they were children. The attraction between the two recently grew. Rajneesh Kumar, Himanshu’s brother, said his family agreed to the marriage on his brother’s insistence but the bride’s family was always opposed.

Bhagalpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manoj Kumar has launched a search operation to nab the accused. “An FIR has been lodged against 21 people. Three have been arrested and we will soon nab the rest,” he said.

Soon after the incident, the village wore a deserted look, with not many opting to venture out.

The SSP said that a police protection team had been deployed at the home of the victim and that he was personally looking into the matter.​