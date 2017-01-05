Youth Poses as Police Officer in PM Modi's Route, Arrested

Patna: A youth impersonating as IPS officer was held on Thursday while he was guiding policemen in regulating traffic in the route of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here at the concluding function of 350th Prakash Parva of 10th Sikh Guru Govind Singh.

Mayank Miral, a resident of Fraser road in Patna, was in civil dress and claimed himself as 2015 batch IPS officer as he guided the policemen in regulating traffic in the route of PM near Punaichak roundabout.

Miral was held after he failed to show his identity card asked by the police, following which he was brought to Shastri Nagar police station.

Ruling out the possibility of any sinister design, Patna SP Manu Maharaj said that the youth appeared to be mentally unsound.

Patna police had made elaborate security arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit to Gandhi Maidan from Airport to attend the concluding function of 350th Prakash Parva of 10th Sikh Guru Govind Singh.