Check Out 5 Foods to Keep You Hydrated This Winter

Winters are approaching and our water intake tends to decline during the season. Despite the change in weather, our body still requires the same amount of hydration. Although water is the primary source of hydration, here’s a list of 5 foods that let you stay hydrated:Tomatoes are 94.5% water along with a boost of nutrients like vitamin C, biotin, dietary fiber, vitamin A, vitamin B6, niacin, vitamin E and phosphorus. Tomatoes are also a major source of the antioxidant lycopene. Tomatoes can be incorporated in sandwiches and salads, everyday.Capsicum contains 93.9% water and is exceptionally rich in vitamin C besides vitamin K1, vitamin B6, potassium and folate. It contains capsaicin which is known for weight loss, preventing cancer and fighting chronic pain. Fresh capsicum can be added for salads to maximize its benefits.Spinach contains 91.4% water content and comes packed with lutein, potassium, fiber, and brain-boosting folate and vitamin E. It contains antioxidants that fight off free radicals. Spinach can be cooked as a separate dish, or used to make soup.Strawberries contain 91% water and make it to the list of almost every healthy foods list due to it having loads of vitamin C, manganese, folate (B9) and potassium while also containing other vitamins and minerals in traces. Strawberries are easy to carry to office; at home this fruit must be included in your oats, porridge and shakes.Grapefruit contains 90.5% water content and is rich in vitamin A (carotenoids) and vitamin C. Grapefruit has immense nutritional value due to presence of biotin, vitamin B1, pantothenic acid, copper, dietary fiber, potassium; along with phytochemicals like liminoids and lycopene. It is known for reducing LDL (bad cholesterol) and triglycerides thereby promoting cardiac health while also burning fat and stabilizing blood sugar levels. You can eat a bowl of grapefruit, mix it in your salad or fix yourself a smoothie.