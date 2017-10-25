3 Essential Grocery Items To Ward Off Cold And Cough This Winter

Autumn is here and the chillness can be felt early morning and late evenings. Though this time of year is the most pleasant weather in India, however, this changing season also makes us vulnerable to common cold and cough. The good news is that this is also the right time to up our game to ward off cold and cough by including foods that are best known for their germ-fighting and immunity-boosting properties.So, on your next trip for grocery shopping, do not forget to bring home these 3 essentials items:Cinnamon is known for being densely packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammation properties. It is an effective antimicrobial and antifungal food, thereby add cinnamon to your cup of tea/coffee, add it to your bowl of oats or prepare oats cookies with cinnamon for the added flavor and benefit to bust cold and cough this winter.These 2 seeds must be incorporated in your autumn-winter diet as a healthy snacking option. Pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc which is known for fighting diseases, sunflower seeds are rich in selenium that protect against viral infections. Common cold and flu are mainly caused by a virus, and boosting your zinc and selenium levels is surely going to give you the best defense against cold this season.Oatmeal is another food rich in selenium besides its beta-glucan compounds that fight off common cold. This is one food that you must incorporate into your daily diet. The fiber content in oats keeps you full and reduces LDL levels too, thereby ensuring total health.