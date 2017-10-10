3 Foods That Age You Faster than Anything

Aging is a beautiful and slow process, however, if you are showing the signs of aging too fast, it could be due to your poor lifestyle, stressed mental state and your choice of foods. Do you ever wonder, how everyone admires your beauty one day; and then there are some days when you look in the mirror and worry how you appear 5 years more than your actual age. It is primarily because of the foods you eat. There are certain foods that make you look puffy, feel bloated and appear dull.Listed below are 3 foods that make you age faster than anything else and you must avoid them now:Staying hydrated is the most important aspect of looking resplendent. Your can of Red Bull, Gatorade or any other energy drink label releases instant energy due to its high content of sugar, caffeine, sodium and other acids.Do you find any of these ingredients good for your skin or health? You know the answer. So, ditch these energy drinks rather carry detox water if you wish to stay young and pleasantly look your age.Your after-lunch choco-muffins and cookies are as much unhealthy and sugar-laden as you find dripping Indian sweets. Those soft and gooey textures are prepared with high amounts of butter, high GI (Glycemic Index) carbs like refined flour (maida) and contain added sugar + syrups.Butter, refined flour and sugar are pro-inflammatory and make you pro-diabetic too. So once in a while, a high tea with cakes, cookies, muffins is Ok, but your gang or girls must stay clear of these foods to look young.Processed foods are high in sodium that makes you retain water and look puffy. Fried foods do more damage to your skin due to a high quantity of trans-fats, free radicals, and inflammatory compounds.Restaurant fried foods are even worst due to using the same oil over and over again. Though saying complete no to fast food sounds impractical, do not indulge in such foods frequently.These 3 food categories are the biggest enemies of your beauty as they add wrinkles, puffiness, dullness to your skin and steal away the charm as well as energy levels that make you look good and stay fit. Avoid them today!