3 Instant Breakfast Ideas Which Are Healthy Too

Living in a metro, while chasing our career goals, often puts our health goals on the backseat. Time and again we end up either skipping the breakfast; or just grab a fruit or much on whatever is left over from the last night. Food is the most crucial source of good health and breakfast the most important meal of the day. In order to strike a balance between your breakfast and time, you can ponder over these 3 instant breakfast ideas that take not more than 10 minutes of preparation time and fill you with good nutrition and up your energy levels to deal with the rest of the day.Cutting fruits in the morning can be tricky when you are pressed for time. Add 5-6 walnut halves + 1 teaspoon pumpkin seeds (crushed) + 1 cardamom (crushed) + ½ tsp cinnamon (powdered) + 2-3 saffron strands to your regular bowl of rolled oats & milk bowl. Stack these dry ingredients that are packed with nutrition and savor your taste buds too.Rava Idlis are made with semolina and curd, and keep you full till long as semolina is made from durum wheat that takes time to digest. Add 1 cup of semolina + 1 cup of curd + 1 tsp baking powder + ½ tsp baking soda + 1tsp coconut oil + 1 tsp mustard seeds + 1 tsp sambhar masala. Mix all ingredients, let it stand for 5-10 minutes while you go take a bath. Pour the batter into idli maker. Microwave for quick 4 minutes and let it stand for another 5 minutes while you get ready. Your breakfast will be all prepared by the time you are ready for work and hit the breakfast table.Don’t gorge on just sunny-side ups and toasts every morning. Give yourself a healthy treat by chopping 1 tomato + ½ onion + 1 chilly. Take 1 teaspoon olive oil in a pan, throw in the bowl full of little veggies and crack 4 eggs (to make breakfast for 2) directly into the pan without breaking the egg yolk, sprinkle salt + black pepper + oregano, to make a healthy-cum-yummy pan of eggy nutrition. Put the stove on simmer, 5 minutes and your breakfast is ready to serve!