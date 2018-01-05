5 Rich Sources of Glutamine in Vegetarian Diet

Glutamine – a conditionally essential amino acid is important for the biosynthesis of protein in our body. A dip in glutamine affects our body’s recovery from illness and elongates healing of wounds; while healthy glutamine levels enable our body to stay lean and gain muscle, thereby helping reduce body fat in overweight people. It is also a high-quality energy booster for your body. Glutamine maintains healthy cells in the gastrointestinal tract and manages inflammatory or irritable bowel syndrome well.While Glutamine supplements are popular amongst people who sweat out at gyms, for an average 9 to 6 office person, glutamine can be procured from regular food. Let us take you through 5 such foods that can maintain healthy glutamine levels in your body:Nuts are one of the richest sources of healthy fats and proteins that come in the most natural form. Include walnuts, peanuts, almonds and pistachios in your daily snacking menu to reap the benefits they entail.Yogurt is naturally rich in protein and glutamine content. Moreover, the pro-biotics present in yoghurt are helpful in managing gut bacteria and thereby gut health. Aim to grab a bowl of low-fat yoghurt at least once a day.Milk from grass-fed sources is rich in glutamine. A glass of milk in the morning or at night can help maintain healthy glutamine levels.Ricotta Cheese is rich in glutamine due to precipitated milk protein. You can prepare fresh ricotta at home by adding lime juice or citric acid to milk.Beans of different forms like red-kidney beans, chickpeas, white-eyed beans, etc are rich in protein as well as glutamine. It is a healthy source of glutamine for vegetarians who cannot source glutamine from animal sources like sea-food, red-meat, chicken, lamb etc.