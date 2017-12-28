7 Benefits that Make Sesame a Super Seed

Sesame seeds exude a nutty flavor and a mouth-watering woody fragrance when roasted. The little pods of sesame are laden with nutrients. Sesame seeds comprise 55% oil (mostly linoleic and oleic) and 20% protein (mostly lysine, tryptophan and methionine), which make them one of the richest sources of essential fatty acids and amino acids. Let us give you 7 reasons to include sesame in your daily diet and relish this superseed before summers come calling:Sesame seeds top the charts amongst other nuts, seeds, legumes and even grains, when it comes to phytosterols content – which helps lower cholesterol levels in our body. Thereby sesame seeds ensure great prostrate and arterial health.Sesame seeds are known to be anti-hypertensive and help normalize blood pressure.Sesame seeds are rich in phyoestrogens thereby great for balancing hormones in women, especially the ones in post-menopause stage.Phytochemicals present in sesame seeds boost metabolism and help the body to burn fat faster. The lignans present in sesame seeds boost liver function so that several enzymes can break down fatty acids efficiently.Sesame seeds are loaded with lignans that facilitate antioxidant activity in our body and help in better absorption of fat-soluble nutrients derived from other foods.Sesame seeds are packed with vitamins, minerals, protein, calcium, magnesium, iron, phosphorous, potassium, copper and manganese, thereby making sesame a good source for nerve, bone and metabolic health.The mammalin lignan percursors in whole sesame seeds show reduced vulnerability to colon as well as breast cancers. These compounds avert cancer by modifying tumor characteristics in our body.