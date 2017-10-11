7 Food Items That Can Stain Your Teeth

Proper oral hygiene is the only way to a beautiful smile, but don't neglect certain food items that can cause teeth stains.Gunita Singh, Cosmetic and Laser Dental Surgeon at Dentem, The Dental and Orthodontic Clinic, and Tanvir Singh, Orthodontist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, have shared a list of food items that can change the color of teeth for worse.It might be helping you to stay up, but the acid polyphenol in it is staining your teeth.Tea stains are worse than the coffee stains. All types of tea - black, green or white tea, stain the teeth.White wine has an acid content that tends to increase the risk of dark dental stains.They are refreshing, but the acidic nature of that fizzy drink is eroding your enamel and also the bright smile.Again, amazing for tastebuds, but bad for teeth.It is used for salads, but it has also a negative aspect. Its dark natural color sticks to teeth.The anti-oxidant property gets a thumbs up. The same can't be said about its dark hue that affects teeth.