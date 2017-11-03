Almonds – The Superfood You Can Gorge On
Almonds are great for our health – you probably already know that! We all want to live healthy, especially in an age where everything seems to be contaminated – right from the air we breathe, food we eat or the water we drink. Clean eating is an essential part of healthy living and almonds just provide the same.
Almonds are a wonderful source of good fat, are beneficial for heart and eyes. They also have phytosterol and mono unsaturated fatty acids that help control cholesterol and BP. They are a rich source of calcium, iron, magnesium, vitamin E and phosphorous. According to Ayurveda, almonds should be eaten without its peel, as peels are hard to digest.
Goodness of Almonds – ¼ cup of almonds provides about 207 calories, 5 grams of protein, 5 grams fiber, 7 grams of carbohydrates, 5 grams of sugar. You can make your meals more nutritious by adding almonds to oats, smoothies, shakes, porridge, etc.
Here are 7 reasons why you must eat almonds each day, every day!
- Almonds keep our heart in good condition and contribute to prevention of heart diseases and heart attacks.
- Since almonds contain Vitamin E, they are good for the health of nails, hair and skin.
- Almonds are a wonderful healthy snack. A handful of almonds everyday can help you lose weight.
- Fiber content in almonds aids digestion thereby cleansing the digestive system.
- Almonds also help in fighting diabetes. Studies have shown that almonds can decrease the spike of blood sugar levels.
- Studies suggest that soaked almonds if taken every day as first thing in the morning, can strengthen brain and eye function.
- Almonds are a wonderful source of potassium and help us stay mentally alert.
