Almonds – The Superfood You Can Gorge On

Almonds are great for our health – you probably already know that! We all want to live healthy, especially in an age where everything seems to be contaminated – right from the air we breathe, food we eat or the water we drink. Clean eating is an essential part of healthy living and almonds just provide the same.Almonds are a wonderful source of good fat, are beneficial for heart and eyes. They also have phytosterol and mono unsaturated fatty acids that help control cholesterol and BP. They are a rich source of calcium, iron, magnesium, vitamin E and phosphorous. According to Ayurveda, almonds should be eaten without its peel, as peels are hard to digest.Goodness of Almonds – ¼ cup of almonds provides about 207 calories, 5 grams of protein, 5 grams fiber, 7 grams of carbohydrates, 5 grams of sugar. You can make your meals more nutritious by adding almonds to oats, smoothies, shakes, porridge, etc.Here are 7 reasons why you must eat almonds each day, every day!- Almonds keep our heart in good condition and contribute to prevention of heart diseases and heart attacks.- Since almonds contain Vitamin E, they are good for the health of nails, hair and skin.- Almonds are a wonderful healthy snack. A handful of almonds everyday can help you lose weight.- Fiber content in almonds aids digestion thereby cleansing the digestive system.- Almonds also help in fighting diabetes. Studies have shown that almonds can decrease the spike of blood sugar levels.- Studies suggest that soaked almonds if taken every day as first thing in the morning, can strengthen brain and eye function.- Almonds are a wonderful source of potassium and help us stay mentally alert.