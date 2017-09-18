Cure Morning Woes With Easy To Make English Breakfast

You may get scared with the idea of making a full English breakfast meal, but it's not that tough. Just get bacon, eggs, toasts, sautéed mushrooms, grilled tomatoes and a cup of coffee or tea in place, say experts.Food experts suggest some steps to cook English breakfast meal at your home.* Cook the bacon: Heat a little oil in a non-stick pan and put the bacon strips. While the bacon is getting done, add quarter cut mushrooms marinated in salt, pepper, olive oil and thyme and put them at the side of the same pan. Cut a tomato from the centre to get two chunky halves, grill the tomatoes on the same pan. Once the fat on the bacon starts to sizzle, you know it is crispy and well done. Also, the mushrooms and tomatoes should be golden brown.* Cook the sausages: Use the same pan you cooked the bacon in, for the sausages. Place the sausages on the pan and toss and turn them regularly. Keep doing this till they are nicely grilled and smoky.* Fry potato wedges or hash brown potatoes: Heat enough oil for deep frying and put it on the second burner of the stove. Wait till they are golden and put it on a plate with a napkin. Wait for the napkin to absorb excess oil and then transfer it to another plate.* Cook the eggs: Eggs should be cooked last as the yolks should be runny and whites well cooked. Heat up a pan and put some butter in a circular motion at either side of the pan. Crack two eggs on each side. In case you don't like your eggs runny, cook it till the yolk goes opaque, signalling that the eggs are done. You can also use the same pan in which you have cooked the bacon and sausages to get that extra smoky flavour in the eggs.* Toast the bread: Put the bread in a toaster and wait till they pop up. Make sure the toasts are brown and not burnt. Keep the butter next to the toaster. Smear generously on warm toast. The sautéed mushrooms on toast can also be a very classic addition to the meal.* Serve with coffee or tea: Place all the cooked ingredients on one big plate and serve hash browns/potato wedges in a bowl on the side. Serve it with a cup of your choice of beverage and your favourite English breakfast is ready within minutes.