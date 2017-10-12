Sprouts: Toss It Up for Healthy Snacking

Sprouts are superfoods that can help you achieve your lean-body goals faster. Sprouts are biologically dense foods and contain proteolytic enzymes that make carbohydrates and proteins digestible. Sprouts increase the level of antioxidants and Vitamin C in your body along with chlorophyll content that boosts your immune system and detoxifies your body.Let us take you through 3 different sprouts that lend you different benefits:Bengal grams or kale chane are readily available and cooked often in Indian kitchens. However, eating Bengal gram sprouts is a lot more healthier than eating them cooked. Bengal gram sprouts are rich in fiber, vitamin B6 and thiamine, thereby they improve metabolism and boost neurotransmitters.Green grams or moong dal sprouts are packed with fiber and iron besides essential Vitamins like C, K and B Vitamins. Thereby green gram sprouts are great to improve your immune system, skin texture and fight inflammation.Chickpeas or safed chana sprouts are rich in dietary fiber, protein and vitamin C. Although, chickpea sprouts are low in calories, they keep you full for longer due to their carbohydrates content.Making sprouts at home is easy and consumes no time but needs a little patience and perseverance.Step 1: You can soak 1 cup of legumes or beans overnight (or 12 hours) adding 2 cups of water in a quart jar. Cover the jar with a muslin cloth and tie it with a band or thread.Step 2: After 12 hours, drain the water and rinse them once or twice thoroughlyStep 3: Keep them in a dry glass jar or sprouting bag for 2 more days away from sunlightStep 4: On Day 4, take them out, rinse with water and place them in sunlight 2-3 hours before snackingToss It Up!While eating fresh sprouts can be refreshing for some, but it can be boring too. Therefore, add some zest by adding a slashed lemon, a little salt and pepper, chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber and garnish with ample coriander. These herbs and little veggies will boost the nutrition in your bowl of sprouts.And for the ones who like to experiment with food, add a garlic clove (minced), some toasted sesame seeds and a little apple cider vinegar.