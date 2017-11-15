This Earthy-Spicy Gingerbread Cake is Must Try this Winter
Sunday baking plans sorted!
For those who like to experiment with flavors and spices, winter is often the best time of the year to try different versions of common foods. A simple bread cake can be baked at home easily but is often boring; however, an earthy and lightly spicy gingerbread cake can tease your taste buds and bind health like no other cake in winters.
How to Make Gingerbread Cake?
Ingredients:
Flour: 1-¾ Cups Whole Wheat Flour
Spices: 1 tbsp grounded ginger + 2 tsps grounded cinnamon + ¼ tsp freshly grated nutmeg + ¼ tsp grounded cloves + 1/8 tsp grounded black pepper
Tastemakers: 1 cup brown sugar + ½ tsp salt
Raisers: 1 tsp baking powder + ¾ tsp baking soda
Binders: Low-fat Buttermilk 1 Cup + 3 Large Eggs (refrigerated) + 1 Cup Salted Butter/Desi Ghee
Preparation:
Step 1 - Whisk spices, brown sugar and eggs for 5 minutes
Step 2 - Add butter/ghee and whisk for another 2 minutes
Step 3 - Add flour and blend to make a thick paste
Step 4 - Add buttermilk and whip well to make a consistent batter
Step 5 - Pour the batter in a preheated and greased 9x13 inch aluminum cake pan lined with parchment paper and keep on the middle rack.
Baking Time:
Preheat oven at 180OC
Bake the cake for 32 minutes
Give a standing time of 10 minutes
Take out and cut into earthy squares
Serving Suggestion:
Top the gingerbread with light frosting for a yummy cake or get nutty and enjoy with a cup of café latte.
Get Nutty:
You can add finely chopped cashew nuts and dry raisins for that extra flavor and health goodness.
