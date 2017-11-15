This Earthy-Spicy Gingerbread Cake is Must Try this Winter

For those who like to experiment with flavors and spices, winter is often the best time of the year to try different versions of common foods. A simple bread cake can be baked at home easily but is often boring; however, an earthy and lightly spicy gingerbread cake can tease your taste buds and bind health like no other cake in winters.How to Make Gingerbread Cake?Flour: 1-¾ Cups Whole Wheat FlourSpices: 1 tbsp grounded ginger + 2 tsps grounded cinnamon + ¼ tsp freshly grated nutmeg + ¼ tsp grounded cloves + 1/8 tsp grounded black pepperTastemakers: 1 cup brown sugar + ½ tsp saltRaisers: 1 tsp baking powder + ¾ tsp baking sodaBinders: Low-fat Buttermilk 1 Cup + 3 Large Eggs (refrigerated) + 1 Cup Salted Butter/Desi GheeStep 1 - Whisk spices, brown sugar and eggs for 5 minutesStep 2 - Add butter/ghee and whisk for another 2 minutesStep 3 - Add flour and blend to make a thick pasteStep 4 - Add buttermilk and whip well to make a consistent batterStep 5 - Pour the batter in a preheated and greased 9x13 inch aluminum cake pan lined with parchment paper and keep on the middle rack.Preheat oven at 180OCBake the cake for 32 minutesGive a standing time of 10 minutesTake out and cut into earthy squaresServing Suggestion:Top the gingerbread with light frosting for a yummy cake or get nutty and enjoy with a cup of café latte.You can add finely chopped cashew nuts and dry raisins for that extra flavor and health goodness.