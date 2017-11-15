» » news
1-MIN READ

This Earthy-Spicy Gingerbread Cake is Must Try this Winter

Sunday baking plans sorted!

Food
| Contributor Content| UPDATED: November 15, 2017, 12:36 PM IST
This Earthy-Spicy Gingerbread Cake is Must Try this Winter (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
For those who like to experiment with flavors and spices, winter is often the best time of the year to try different versions of common foods. A simple bread cake can be baked at home easily but is often boring; however, an earthy and lightly spicy gingerbread cake can tease your taste buds and bind health like no other cake in winters.

How to Make Gingerbread Cake?

Ingredients:

Flour: 1-¾ Cups Whole Wheat Flour
Spices: 1 tbsp grounded ginger + 2 tsps grounded cinnamon + ¼ tsp freshly grated nutmeg + ¼ tsp grounded cloves + 1/8 tsp grounded black pepper
Tastemakers: 1 cup brown sugar + ½ tsp salt
Raisers: 1 tsp baking powder + ¾ tsp baking soda
Binders: Low-fat Buttermilk 1 Cup + 3 Large Eggs (refrigerated) + 1 Cup Salted Butter/Desi Ghee

Preparation:

Step 1 - Whisk spices, brown sugar and eggs for 5 minutes
Step 2 - Add butter/ghee and whisk for another 2 minutes
Step 3 - Add flour and blend to make a thick paste
Step 4 - Add buttermilk and whip well to make a consistent batter
Step 5 - Pour the batter in a preheated and greased 9x13 inch aluminum cake pan lined with parchment paper and keep on the middle rack.

Baking Time:

Preheat oven at 180OC
Bake the cake for 32 minutes
Give a standing time of 10 minutes
Take out and cut into earthy squares
Serving Suggestion:
Top the gingerbread with light frosting for a yummy cake or get nutty and enjoy with a cup of café latte.

Get Nutty:

You can add finely chopped cashew nuts and dry raisins for that extra flavor and health goodness.
#baking #cake #food #gingerbread #recipe #Spices
First Published: November 15, 2017, 12:36 PM IST
