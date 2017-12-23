This Food Recipe is Sure to Evoke the Christmas Feeling in You!

Christmas is just around the extended weekend, paving the way to an extended holiday of fun, faith, feast, and frolic. Foods are an important part of this festivity and a Christmas Fruit Cake surely evokes the Christmassy Feeling.If you are delving into baking your own Christmas Fruit Cake at home, but haven’t prepared as yet, then start out immediately, get hold of a load of dry fruits, soak them in a fabulous wine/rum/sherry and orange/apple juice mix, you still have a few days to lend that bitter-piquant flavor to your Christmas Cake!1. 1 KG Dry Fruits & Nuts (Create a hale and hearty mix of dried black currants, raisins, cranberries, figs, prunes and cashew nuts)2. 50ml Sherry/Wine/Rum + 250ml Orange/Apple Juice3. Orange and Lemon Zest4. 200gms Brown Sugar5. 250gms Butter (softened)6. 175gms Flour7. 100gm Almonds (grounded)8. 100gm Almonds (slivered)9. 4 Large Eggs10. 1 tsp vanilla essence11. 1 tsp Cinnamon (grounded)12. 1 tsp Cloves (grounded)13. 1 tsp Nutmeg (grounded)14. 1 tsp All Spices Mix (grounded)Step 1 - Soak the dry fruits in the liquid (wine + juice) and keep it in an air-tight jar for 2 days. Alternatively, if you are a last-second baker, then mix butter & sugar to the above two items in a large pan and put it up on medium heat. Bring it to a boil and simmer for about 5 minutes. And then let it cool.Step 2 – Sift the flour and spices gently in a large bowl and keep asideStep 3 – Whisk the eggsStep 4 – Whip the butter and sugar for 2-3 minutes to work up a smooth mix, add whisked eggs slowly and continue blending for another 2-3 minutesStep 5 – Stir the blended eggs in the flour mix slowly to let the air pass inStep 6 – Mix the soaked dry fruits, orange and lemon zest to the above batter and fold slowlyStep 7 – Preheat Oven to 150CStep 8 – Prepare a deep 20cm cake tin by first buttering it, then putting the parchment paper, buttering the parchment paper layer and then evenly spreading the cake mix followed by layering the parchment paper over the topStep 9 – Bake for 2 hoursStep 10 – Let it stay inside the oven for another 30 minutesStep 11 – Let it cool and serve!Merry Christmas!