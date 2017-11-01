What You Must Know About Food and Inflammation

Inflammation is the process triggered by our immune system to guard us against anything harmful and foreign to our body. These things can include unfamiliar chemicals, microbes, pollens and more… Though inflammation is supposed to protect us at these times; on the contrary, if our body is constantly subjected to inflammation, it can actually wreak havoc on our health and pave way for life-threatening diseases like arthritis, cancer, heart diseases, diabetes, depression and Alzheimer's.Our lifestyle and food choices highly impact inflammation; thereby we must understand foods that reduce inflammation and foods that cause it.Foods that Cause Inflammation:Foods like refined carbohydrates, fried foods, processed food, sweetened beverages, red meat, margarine, etc are clinically proven to cause inflammation in our body. Besides inflammation, they increase the risk of Type 2 diabetes as well as heart disease.These foods must be avoided if not restrained completely. Next time you are about to use refined flour for baking; reach out for whole wheat flour or semolina. Instead of deep frying French fries or cutlets; bake wedges or grill them. Limit making pooris only on occasions. Instead of grabbing a can of sprite, go for soda-lime.Foods that Reduce Inflammation:Anti-inflammatory foods like tomatoes, fatty fish, mustard greens and spinach, almonds and walnuts, and fruits like strawberries, cherries, and oranges contain high levels of anti-oxidants and polyphenols; that are known for their properties to reduce inflammation. Coffee is another source of anti-inflammatory items you can include in your day (however within healthy limits).Winters are on the brim, therefore mustard greens and spinach will be available in abundance soon. Including these dark leafy vegetables in our daily diet either as soup or in the meals will not only reduce inflammation but also keep a check on your waistline. Similarly, oranges and clementines (kinnu) will splurge the greengrocer markets by the first week of November; these fruits are best eaten during the afternoon and boost vitamin-C levels too besides keeping you full. You can carry a small box of almonds, walnuts, and dates to your office for healthy snacking while keeping inflammation at bay and paving the way to a gorgeous, slimmer and healthier You!