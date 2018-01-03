Why and How to Incorporate Cinnamon in your Daily Dose of Good Health

Cinnamon – the sweet spice that exudes a distinct fragrance and a delectable flavour has been scientifically proven to have great medicinal properties. Made from the inner bark of the Cinnamomum tree, cinnamon contains a compound called cinnamaldehyde that forms in the oil present in cinnamon. This compound largely accounts for the surfeit of benefits cinnamon is known for. However, choosing the right kind of cinnamon is important; cinnamon comes in two varieties viz Ceylon and Coumarin and the former is a healthier choice.Cinnamon is scientifically proven to be highly beneficial for people with Type 2 diabetes. Just 1 gram of cinnamon powder impacts the blood markers positively. It reduces LDL, triglycerides and total cholesterol levels while stabilizing HDL.Cinnamon reduces insulin resistance and can facilitate the insulin hormone to function fully and transport blood sugar from the bloodstream to cells. The effective dose of cinnamon to lower blood sugar levels is 1-6 gram per day.Cinnamon is loaded with antioxidants like polyphenols. The rich antioxidants present in cinnamon are anti-inflammatory in nature and help repair damaged tissues.Various animal studies have shown cinnamon effective against neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s by inhibiting tau buildup in the brain and protecting neurons, respectively.Cinnamon is known for its antimicrobial properties that fight infections, prevent tooth decay and reduce bad breath.Here are three ways you can incorporate Cinnamon in your routine:The easiest way to get your daily dose of cinnamon is by sprinkling it in your desserts, evening tea or coffee, in between shakes; or use it as a flavouring agent in regular meals.A potent way to extract all benefits of cinnamon is by brewing it in hot water, add ginger and a teaspoon of honey. This concoct will give a healthy boost to your immunity in winters. Or just add ½ teaspoon of cinnamon while preparing your soups and let the benefits spread through.Whether it’s apple-cinnamon muffins, oatmeal-cinnamon cookies, ginger-cinnamon bread or plain cinnamon rolls, bakers can add this wonder spice to various recipes.