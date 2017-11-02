Here's Why Sweet Potatoes Must Be On Your Healthy Snacking Menu

Sweet Potatoes or Shakarkandi brings back childhood memories for Indians. This tuberous root from the potato family is a superfood among diet watchers and health enthusiasts. For the uninitiated, one baked medium-sized sweet potato contains a whopping 438% of your Recommended Daily Intake (RDI) of vitamin A, 37% of vitamin C, and 16% of fiber besides providing you with traces of calcium, potassium, and iron. And the best thing is that all this nutrition comes under 105 calories. These values are enough to incorporate sweet potatoes in your healthy snacking menu as a starter or prepare them as a side dish for lunch or dinner.Baking is the most common and most healthy way to snack on sweet potatoes. Listed below is the most popular recipe that is simple, quick and healthy to make a yummy bowl for yourself and your health partner!How to Bake Sweet Potato Wedges?2 medium sized sweet potatoes, 1 tsp powdered cumin + 1 tsp coriander powder + 1 tsp salt + ½-1 tsp paprika (if you are not making it for your kids) + 1 tsp olive oilThe above condiments are natural spices and healthy too.Step 1 – Preheat Oven at 450°Step 2 – Meanwhile, wash sweet potatoes, you can peel them but keep the skin on if you want to take full advantage of its fiber content.Step 3 – Cut the sweet potatoes in lengthwise wedgesStep 4 – In a large bowl, mix all spices & olive oilStep 5 – Coat the wedges in this mix and toss wellBake Time:Arrange the coated sweet potato wedges on the baking tray in a single layer with a little distance. Set the baking time for 30 minutes at 450°. Turn wedges in between (after 10-12 minutes each side) for crispy outcome.Savor immediately to maximize the benefit + taste!