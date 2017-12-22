Why You Must Eat One Clementine a Day?

Clementine or Kinnu renders a sweet-tangy taste as compared to other varieties of citrus fruits and is an abundant fruit of the winter season. The fruit comes loaded with fiber and essential nutrients like vitamin C, folate, calcium, magnesium, phosphorous and potassium, which transform into a surfeit of health benefits. Let us give you 7 reasons why you must consume at least 1, Clementine, a day, every day.Clementine is rich in folate which improves brain health in children and adults while it is one of the first supplements introduced to pregnant women to minimize neural tube defects in a fetus. Several other biochemicals found in clementines keep a tab on depression and everyday distress.The vitamin C content of clementines aids collagen synthesis in our body which exuberates healthy skin. The antioxidants found in the fruit help protect skin against UV damage and revitalize skin cells thereby reversing the early signs of aging while keeping your skin young and healthy.The calcium and phosphorous content of clementines strengthen muscles and bones. These compounds aid muscle contraction and give a boost to calcium requirement of your body which is important for children and adults, alike.The vitamin C content of Clementines help keep your jaws in pink of health and keep a check on gum bleeding and fight germs, while the calcium and phosphorous compounds strengthen teeth.Clementines are full of antioxidants and vitamin C that keep a tab on cellular mutations. The bioactive chemicals like limonoids, quercetin, and pectin help guard against cancers of various types.The potassium content in Clementines helps normalize cardiovascular disorders like arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat, it stabilizes the blood pressure levels and helps immensely in hypertension or high blood pressure.Clementines are rich in fiber, liquid and potassium. While the liquid content helps to hydrate the body, potassium strikes the balance between electrolytes. The potassium content also normalizes muscle contraction and aids bowel movement. The fiber ensures better absorption of nutrients from food and also controls constipation.