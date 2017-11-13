Why You Must Munch On These 5 Estrogen Rich Foods?

Estrogen is more than just a female sex-hormone. Healthy estrogen levels are vital for the healthy menstrual cycle, bones reformation in middle-aged to post-menopausal women as well as for the healthy development of female characteristics in young girls. As per National Library of Medicine, Maryland, estrogen levels are also linked to mood changes and emotions in women. Estrogen helps curb Polycystic Ovaries Syndrome, lowers hot flashes, treats anxiety, keeps up the sex drive and maintains healthy genitalia besides curtailing infertility. Thereby, maintaining healthy estrogen levels is vital for women for their overall health from the brain to bone, from the onset of puberty to menopause and beyond.Nature has everything in store for us and rather than opting for estrogen-hormone medicines, it is better to include foods that are rich in estrogen and can help women of all ages to maintain total health and ward off conditions like PCOS, Osteoporosis, PMS, etc. Here’s a list of 5 estrogen-rich foods that are readily available in any Indian kitchen and one just needs to include them in the weekly menu.Flaxseed is one Superfood which is often referred to the richest source of Phytoestrogens. 2-3 tablespoons of grounded Flaxseed are good enough to maintain healthy estrogen levels. Powdered flaxseed can be sprinkled on curd/yogurt, fruit chats, salads, oats, cookies, etc. This Superfood is also a rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids and dietary fibre. It enhances metabolism too and maintains heart health.Soy products contain Isoflavones - a Phytoestrogen that promotes estrogen production in females. Soy products like tofu, soy milk, roasted soy and soybeans can be easily consumed in your diet in different ways. Replace 1 glass of dairy milk with soy milk in your daily diet, although grab a pack of unflavored soy milk. Similarly, replace one dish of cottage cheese with tofu every week and cook soybeans at least twice in your weekly menu. And for healthy snacking, keep a pack of roasted soy nuts in your office bag.Create a mixed-bag of these estrogen rich nuts and snack heartily in the winter season. These nuts are also rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and protein besides providing you the power of Phytoestrogens.Another healthy snacking option which comes packed with Phytoestrogens besides other nutrients like Iron, folate, vitamin-B complex and fiber. While Iron, folate and vitamin-B complex nourish your brain power, the fiber content keeps you full and ensures a healthy digestive system too.So Berry Good! Strawberries keep your estrogen levels in the pink of health. The rich and luscious fruit also keeps you full, has a plethora of anti-oxidants and multi-vitamins that fight free radicals and boost immunity. This is one Superfood that you must consume every day for beauty and brains.