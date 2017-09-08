How To Tackle PMS With Right Foods

From Cravings to Mood Swings to Cramps, PMS or Pre-Menstrual Syndrome is energy drainer and pain inducer; and women across the globe struggle to keep up with their everyday commitments at work and home alike. Hormonal changes just before your periods can lead to behavioral pre menstrual symptoms like food cravings, anxiety, irritability, anger, mood swings, unfocussed state of mind and depression. Symptoms like bloating, fatigue, headache, lower back ache, constipation or diarrhea show the physical PMS symptoms. Although there’s a long-debate for women must be sanctioned leaves for the difficult days, the reality is that such rules or laws are difficult to see dawn and what you as a woman can truly do is to eat right in order to keep these symptoms at bay and feel energetic and focused even during your periods.Proteins keep you full and reduce sugar craving by keeping blood sugar levels in control. You can add cottage cheese (paneer), tofu, boiled eggs and pulses to your diet to ensure a good supply of proteins in your diet. You must avoid legumes like red kidney beans, chickpeas, black-eyed peas, etc to avoid bloating.To counter cramps and body aches, you must drink hot milk or consume milk products as Calcium and Vitamin D together make for a great muscle relaxant and help alleviate pain. You can include nuts and green leafy vegetables to get a good mix of Calcium rich foods.Vitamins like Vitamin B6, Vitamin E and Vitamin C are essential to keep energy levels up and mood swings under control. Include foods rich in these vitamins like tomatoes, corn, lemons, oranges, pumpkin seeds, peanuts etc to ensure a healthy supply of these vitamins so that you are pumped up at all times.Foods like bananas, sweet potatoes, yogurt are rich sources of potassium while magnesium can be sourced from pumpkin seeds, tofu and varieties of beans. These two nutrients help reduce bloating thereby controlling the pain periods bring and also regulate bowel movements.Fresh fruits not only keep your cravings at bay but also keep you energized with essential vitamins while keeping calorie count low. Do not forget to eat atleast 2-3 whole fruits everyday for it is not just for the periods our body needs vitamins, it is for the general well-being and mental alertness too!