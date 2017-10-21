11 Habits That Make You A Smart Mommy

Have you ever envied a mother who is upbeat and seems to have her life in control at all times? She seems to have all the answers and despite having children, her house looks clean, they eat a variety of healthy foods every day, plan frequent outings and the list just goes on… Well, here are the secret successful habits of a happy mother that you should also adopt now:Staying in the same room, confined in 4 walls around you, makes you stressed. Go out and get some fresh air. You will feel refreshed and full of energy.Plan a picnic or a one-day trip on the weekend, it’s so important to connect with your spouse and kids other than just running your mundane family life.Catch up on your sleep. You can’t function with 4-5 hours of sleep and expect to be happy the next day.Take some time out and spend it in a beauty parlor or spa, pampering yourself. Do what makes you look gorgeous and happy.Take your girl or your boy out alone. Watch a movie, have a nice sumptuous lunch and unwind with your child.Look at situations from a positive perspective. This will change the way you perceive situations.Did someone say or do something mean today? That’s ok. You remain true to yourself. Forget, forgive and move on. Let karma handle the bad and ugly.Delegate kitchen and housekeeping responsibilities, to your children and spouse. Create a food menu as per their wish and then involve them in sticking to it. Let the kids make sprouts or bake a cake, your spouse dice salad while you prepare dinner. Similarly, ask everyone to organize their room.Women usually forget this after graduating to motherhood. Don’t let the spark die and keep it shining.Talk to your favorite people once a day. May be it’s your mother, sister, your neighbor or your friend – call and share your worries. Ask for a solution or help.The other mother may be perfect and so are you. Do not compare or try to go beyond your limits to do better than her. Everyone has their own life – just like you do. Breathe, relax and carry on. No one is going to get a medal for being the best wife or the best mother.