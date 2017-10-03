4 Things to be Kept in Mind During Your Baby's First Year

When a new born arrives, first time mothers receive a lot of unsolicited advice from everyone who comes to pay a visit. Everyone has a different style of parenting as well as experience, which may or may not work for you.Following are 4 crucial things that must be kept in mind as your baby is in the first year:Nothing can be compared to a mother’s feed. If you gave birth via normal labor, you will get milk almost instantly. If you gave birth via C-Section, your body may take some time to produce milk. You may choose feed formula or your milk as per your health condition.Initially in both the cases, the amount of milk produced is limited to only a few drops. This is sufficient for the baby’s hunger since their tummy is really small. There is no need to feed the baby with extra formula unless your doctor suggests. Meet a lactation specialist to rule out any lactation problems – if the doctor suggests you to introduce formula to your newborn – do so, else there is no need.Baby’s weight depends on lot of things like – genes and physique of parents, nutrition during your pregnancy as well as family history. Don’t fret if the baby looks small or lean. A baby gains weight gradually. Ideally a baby should triple the birth weight before turning 1.Do not compare children and their milestones. Be it feeding, eating, teething, crawling, walking - each child is different and reaches milestones as per their body’s readiness. Do not force your child into crawling, walking, sitting or turning over.Walkers are not required. An independent child if left on the floor to play by himself develops better skills and health compared to children who are always on bed or pram. When babies play on the floor – their head, back and shoulders get strong and they figure out themselves how to move across.Walkers can cause milestone delay and may also cause accidents. An average child starts walking up to 18 months. If child shows no sign of standing by support by 16 months you should meet a pediatric orthopaedician.