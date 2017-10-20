4 Things To Consider When Preparing Your Child For School

Your child is the apple of your eye and has been with you since birth. Once you have done the admission formalities of the school, there is always some time in between when you can prepare your child. The thought of separation, although for just a few hours can be overwhelming for the mother as well as the child. It’s crucial that we prepare our children mentally and physically for the school.Here are 4 things first-time parents must consider to help themselves and their child transition to school life:At home, before the child starts going to a school, he/she is at his will of waking and sleeping. Even parents do not bother about any strict routines, but this has to change once your child is enrolled in his first school. Ideally, a toddler should get 12-14 hours of sleep every day. Start building on a fixed bedtime and wake-up routine, this will make mornings easier once he starts going to school and even ensure he gets enough sleep by falling asleep early at night.If your child is a fussy eater, it may be a challenge every day just to convince him for his breakfast. Ensure you start this beforehand. Let the child self-feed. Chart a timetable and try and stick to it.It’s important that children learn the skill of talking and sharing. Talk every day to your child as to how the school is going to be very exciting, he will make new friends and there will be lots of playing and learning. Let the child look forward to going to school.Take your child to the school where you’ve enrolled him, so he becomes familiar. Let him explore his school premises, play zone, meet his teacher/caretaker, etc. Let your child know that all kids are nervous about the first day of school. Reassure your child that if any problems arise at school, either you or his teacher will be there to help resolve them.