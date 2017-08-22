4 Ways to Clean Your Bikini Line Before Childbirth

It can get pretty uncomfortable if you have people peering at you ‘down there’, even if it is purely for medical reasons. Until my first gynaecologic check-up, I had no idea how many people it would actually be. That day, as the doctor and nurses peered, I felt conscious and uh, bushy. For someone who was very particular about getting a regular bikini wax done, I had let it slip. Well, blame it on nausea, deep sleep and all the other side effects of early pregnancy.Of course, it didn’t matter to my gynaecologist or the nurses. They had seen all kinds, so they really didn’t care. But somehow it mattered to me. So I decided to take care of the cleaning business immediately. This regime continued right till I was ready for delivery.And I totally respect the thought. But for various medical reasons, a lot of doctors in India will surely clean you up before you go in for delivery. It is done before any kind of delivery to reduce chances of infection. There is, however, no evidence to prove this. But if it makes you feel cleaner and lesser embarrassed, you can clean up your nether parts before D-day.Here are some cleaning methods to consider:A bikini wax might be painful for some women during pregnancy as the body is extra sensitive. If badly done, it may leave open pores or cause allergic reactions and infection. Hence many Ob/Gyns advice against waxing closer to the due date.These are valid reasons and could play a major role in choosing it as a method. However, waxing the bikini line is very effective and can keep the skin feeling smoother as opposed to a shave or using a hair-removing cream.What You Must KnowUnless specified by your Ob/gyn, bikini waxes are completely safe during pregnancy. Try to avoid it closer to your due date and engage the services of a reputed salon/experienced grooming expert. Also, do not attempt any do-it-at-home waxing procedures.Depilatories are very popular with a large spectrum of women. There is no pain involved and they are definitely cheaper. These can be used easily at home with the assistance of your partner.What You Must KnowA lot of people believe that absorption of chemicals from creams into the skin can harm the baby (just the same as hair colour or other over-the-counter creams). But there is no study to prove these claims.In fact, newer studies go to prove that it is not the chemicals that are a concern but the inhalation of strong smells from them that could cause irritation. It is always advisable to do a patch test before you commit to full removal. To be doubly safe, get an OK from your Ob/ Gyn if you’re using this method.Using waxing creams on your netherland when you’re sloppy with balance and have a belly to obscure your view is likely to get difficult. Ask your husband to help you. This may be embarrassing, but it is the safest and most efficient way forward.This is the most preferred method adopted by doctors and midwives before preparing a woman for delivery. If you still have full hair growth over your privates before delivery, your doctor is likely to recommend it. If you plan to shave at home, do it 48 hours prior to going to the hospital. (may be difficult to plan in case of a normal delivery.What You Must KnowShaving is completely pain free. It is safe unless done clumsily to cause scratches and cuts. Sometimes, shaving can cause irritation or rashes. So try this once or twice before the big day. Regrowth however, can be itchy and uncomfortable.There are many women I know who like things natural. If you don’t prefer to go bald, you may consider trimming. This does help in feeling tidier and the risk of any ingrowths or open pores is nil.What You Must KnowA safe and clean pair of trimming scissors must be used on pubic hair. Be very careful when using it close to the vulval area to avoid deep cuts. Some women claim that trimming makes the hair growth thicker, but it is among the safest of all methods.Things you must not ignoreSome would just prefer that the midwife or nurse do it in the hospital. Talk to your doctor and discuss your concerns, if any.Also keep in mind the following before your pre-delivery shaveMake sure that the razor is new, sterilized and opened right in front of youYour area in question should be cleaned with an antiseptic solution before the jobRequest for a shaving cream or a gel to ensure a smooth and comfortable shaveWhether you decide to do it yourself or get it done, remember that it is best to weigh your options and decide to go ahead with the one that you are most comfortable with.