5 Hard Truths About Assisted Reproduction From a Mom

Innovation and technology have become the new normal. Can you imagine raising babies without diapers or vaccinations? They have also helped us make babies, when our bodies are unable to naturally. But the question is – is that fair to you and your body?The Internet will throw out ample answers to your queries on IVF, IUI, ICSI or any of the other assisted reproductive techniques but what it will probably not tell you is what they will do to your body.Here are some tenets of wisdom put together on the basis of anecdotes from friends and my own personal experience:1. These treatment methods pump in a high dosage of additional hormones into your body, something that your body is not otherwise doing. This could cause an imbalance bringing up unexplained symptoms in the future. I have seen this happen to patients of even well-known infertility specialists since they may not be able to completely control outcomes.2. You are hanging on to hope for a period that could stretch anywhere between a few months to a couple of years. And it may even be that the exercise may not yield results at the end of it all. Remember, you might be spending the prime years of your life just walking up and down the corridors of a clinic or hospital, almost every day in some months. A gynecologist, in fact, had written down the success rates of different treatments and asked my friend to choose one among them. (The most effective among those had a success rate of 50%).3. I have seen several women undergo this with a smile because no doctor (infertility specialists are now as many as playschools or more) ever tells you the dark side of the story before starting out. In fact, it is not possible to state all medical exceptions, which may unfold one after the other during the course of treatment. What gives women the courage and the will, is a strong desire deep down to become a mother. Nature has blessed every woman with that urge, which in itself is a great thing.4. Now, let’s get to the point. When we are born, our body sets up its system of checks and balances to keep the engine going. It is a very sophisticated supercomputer that auto corrects processes to a certain extent, if they getting out of gear. Beyond that, it will tell you that it has had enough! The way we live, eat and breathe today fills our bodies up with toxicity, thus causing an imbalance. So work on cleaning it up first and it will give you back all that love! Visit a good nutritionist as first steps. Breathe deep - hunt for more oxygen wherever you can. Manage stress by indulging in leisure activities or Yoga/Meditation (most difficult of all). More importantly, involve your partner is all these activities.5. If you can place faith in a doctor, some synthetic hormones, nurses and injections hoping they will make you pregnant, why not put the same trust in yourself and show some love to your own body! It will return your love faster than you think. Based on my experience of getting better with a chronic yet very common disorder, I recommend Dr Vijaya Venkat's The Health Awareness Center in Mumbai for long-term and overall wellness.Some of you may find this absolutely mindless but walk up to the clinic of an infertility specialist and chat with some women undergoing treatment before you decide to take the plunge. Your body, your baby..nobody else can decide on your behalf. Believe me, it will be worth your time!Wish you loads of love, luck and a happy, healthy motherhood ahead! On a lighter note, a mother needs more energy and good health after a baby is born, so save up for it.