5 Things That Perk-Up Energy In Your Home

We all know that everything around us is a balance of good and bad energy, some choose to call it Yin-Yang, some call it Good and Evil, some refer to God and Devil, while some simply say –Positive-Negative. Whatever you choose to call it, we always feel the energy around us. Some days are just dull while some days are just pure energy bursting at the seams.With all the stress surrounding our lives, it’s very easy to feel de-motivated and withdrawn from lives. Our home is our peaceful abode where we can feel happy, or at peace from the chaos of the world. Just by making simple changes to your home décor you can attract positive vibes and this can change your personality as well.It’s not about re-designing or renovating your home. Just by keeping certain simple objects in your living space, you can uplift your mood and of those around you.This is simplest of all chores. It’s believed in many cultures that clutter brings negative energy plus it’s not a pretty sight. Everyone likes a well maintained and a clean home. Throw away your broken household items and clear trash everyday. For the working, weekend is the time you must de-clutter you home by engaging everyone in the family for this de-clutter drive.Open the doors and windows to sunshine. Every morning let the sunshine and daylight fill your home. Sunshine is also good for your health as it has vitamin D in it and an early dose of 20-25 minutes is suggested for everybody. Fresh air sweeps away negativity in the form of bacteria buildups, germs floating in your house, it takes away carbon-dioxide, sweeps out heat produced by TVs, refrigerator, computers, inverter, AC, microwaves while ushering Oxygen inside for the living beings.A small fountain can add positivity to your home. The sound of flowing water is really peaceful and brings in tranquility to the people sitting nearby.Plants not only beautify your home but also bring positive energy. They are like tiny babies who need constant attention and care. You can get indoor plants if you want to keep it low maintenance. Keep bamboo plant on desk where you work. Another easy alternative is Money Plant which you don’t even need to buy, just take a little branch, place it in water and there it goes, sprawling life.These can also help you lift up your mood They are connected to our senses and play a vital role in changing our emotions. Oils that have citrus scents like Orange, Lemon and Tangerine help uplift the mood. You can also try from the mint family like Peppermint and Spearmint. Use a personal inhaler if you cannot get a spray bottle or an infuser.Also, while renovating your home or buying new things, keep your décor lively and colorful. Dark shades tend to make us dull and energy-less, where a burst of yellow, green, silver, sky blue or violet can instantly lift up your spirits. Choose cool colors when repainting your home, choose some linen in bright shades of yellow, blue, pink and purple and create an eclectic mix by choosing neutral drapes. Always imagine your home while shopping for these items. They really impact your mood and hence productivity. Choose creatively, choose wisely and choose to perk-up the energy around you!