5 Things You Must Follow Post Pregnancy

As a mother, you are enthralled beyond words to have this little bundle of joy in your hands after all the anticipating days of patience, fear and prayers.So what’s next? Endless sleepless nights, loads of diaper changing, burping, running to the doctor whenever your little one falls ill, seeing them scream when a vaccine hurts their soft skin, baby talks, laughing and playing and trying to decipher their baby language.Isn’t all of this interesting? Sometimes over whelming too... And we tend to let ourselves go... We feel lethargic, craving for sleep, always feeding the baby, no time to go to the loo or have a luxurious bath… Your hair is falling and may be your skin is dry?? Sounds familiar...Most of us go through this... Here are a few tips that can help you stay on track!DO NOT stop taking your supplements of iron, calcium, multivitamins at least till your child turns 1. This is very important as your baby who depends on you, is essentially leaving you with less nutrition. Remember, You need the refuel. The major reason of hair fall, backache, skin dullness post pregnancy is deficiency of these essential vitamins and minerals. So, for the sake of your beauty, remember to take those little pills religiously. This will also ensure you are passing on all these nutrients to your little punk via your feed.Abstain junk and oily food completely for at least 2-3 months. Eat healthy home cooked nutritious food. You can take all greens, vegetarian and non vegetarian food. No need to get into any diets as of now as your little one relies on YOU for his nutrition. Have fruits when hunger strikes in between your main meals. This will keep you away from any junk /binge eating. Also, you must not indulge in fast food as it may impact your child’s tummy while he is breastfed.Keep yourself hydrated! It is important not only for major functions of your body but also to up your milk production. Target at about 3-4 liters of water, 1 liter of milk, coupled with soups and juices. Prefer homemade soups and fresh juices, only.Start slow. You can start working at 3 months post pregnancy if you had a normal delivery and 6 months if you had a C-section. Start with mild workouts and see how your body reacts. Mild pain is normal as your body generally does that when you start working out. In case of severe pains, meet your doctor immediately and follow advice as prescribed.Last but not the least, take enough sleep to relax your brain amidst different emotions and chaos motherhood brings. You will not only feel energetic but calmer and happier as well.Remember – only a happy healthy mother can raise happy healthy children!