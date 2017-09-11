5 Tips for a Smooth Return to Work After Your Maternity Leave

The thought of getting back to work while your little one is still so young, is jittery. The feeling of insecurity whether he/she will be ok while you are away can give many sleepless nights to new moms. Although no amount of assurance can help a new mother get over the anxiety but the following tips may help make the process a little easier:With careers transporting us far from parents and ancestral homes, it is quite difficult to have your mother or mother-in-law to take care of your baby while you return to work. While nobody can replace the love of a grandmother, it’s a practical decision to look for day cares around your area. Visit them one by one and ask for a demo day, if possible.Also, check their reviews and do not hesitate to discuss. Go for the one that has CCTV cameras installed and good enough if the day care center can share a password with you to overlook your baby’s activity anytime. Other things to take care while finalizing one for your baby –a. Security of the campusb. Maids who will handle your childc. Knowledge of how to massage / bath / potty cleaning / tummy time / dressing the babyd. Feeding process – what all do they offer and in how much gape. Do they take care of any allergies if the child has anyf. Developmental toysg. Communication between you and day care administrationh. Baby bed and mattress / over alli. In-house doctor or where will the child be taken in case of emergencyj. Proximity from your house and officek. Cleanliness of the campusMany women are torn between the decision of either to provide formula or feed to the child. Nothing can replace mother’s milk – so in case if you want to go for breastfeeding, invest in a good breast pump.a. Do runs - before you actually start going to workb. Feed using a straw sipper instead of a spout sipper (better for mouth development)Ensure that you have a clear communication with your employer regarding your work hours as you will have very busy mornings. Meet with your immediate boss and have a heart to heart open talk about expectations from both sides.Create your own support system. Hire someone who can cook breakfast and lunch, pack your lunch box, get your baby ready and clean your house in the morning. This way you will feel relaxed as you leave at the rush hour.Before you actually get back to office – start doing a dry run at least a week before. This way it will be smooth and not leave you panicking. Also, babies take time to adjust in a new environment, you can start the first day of your baby with just an hour or so, tapering up hour by hour. In a week’s time, your baby will become accustomed to his/her new abode and you – rest assured that she’s comfortable even without you.