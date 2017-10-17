5 Ways to Boost Your Kid’s IQ

IQ or Intelligence Quotient is one word we’ve heard all our lives. As per studies, people with high IQ tend to be successful. However, it’s a myth that IQ is God-given, there are ways you can cultivate Intelligence Quotient in your kids and yourself too. There’s no age limit to improving your IQ however your child’s formative years are the best time for them to recognize patterns and act accordingly.Here’s a list of 5 ways you can increase IQ in your kids, holistically:Learning to play a musical instrument is a great brain activity that boosts IQ levels directly by improving the mathematical and spatial reasoning skills. It has been scientifically proven with MRI scans that playing an instrument boosts brain functioning. Take time out each week and let your child learn an instrument like guitar, mini-keyboard, a drum or a tabla… the list is unending and you can take cue from your little boy or girl’s interests.Physical activity while playing any sport increases brain activity with the release of endorphins and endorphins boost our brain’s function and output. Encourage your child to take up a sport and engage with him so he can follow through.Mathematical calculations improve the brain functioning drastically and hence impact an individual’s IQ. You can engage 10 minutes every day with your kid and ask them randomly 2+2=, 9-3=, and so on… increase the level as per their age. Get them to learn mathematical skills like ABACUS, Vedic Maths, in their pre-teens as the academic pressure is less in these years.Deep breathing is one of the greatest brain hacks and has been revered since ancient times in India. Deep breathing is the core of meditation and helps clear thoughts thereby lending more clarity to an individual by releasing stress and increasing the power to concentrate. As per a recent study conducted in Harvard Medical School, a brain scan proved thickening of all four quarters of the brain after 8 weeks of continuous meditation. Therefore, take 10-15 minutes each day with your kids, early morning or before going off to sleep, practice belly breathing and see the difference in their performance.Lastly, how much we stop, our kids manage to play games on our mobiles, desktops, laptops and ipads. It is better to download games that improve their brain function and hence IQ. There are a plethora of brain exercises for kids that you can find on Google Play store or Apple’s App Store.