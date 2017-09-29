5 Ways to Engage Your Kids in Making the Planet Green

We hear so much about making our planet green and doing our bit – but do we really do our bit? What about our children? What do we teach them about making the planet green? It’s always suggested that first parents should walk the talk and then expect the next generation follow their footsteps. So, here’s a list of 5 things that you can do together with your kids, for making the Planet Earth - Green:Encourage your children to plant plants and take care of them. Engage them to water plants every day and teach them gardening basics like how to plough to let the plants thrive lush green.Advocate this by starting at your own end. Never waste food. Take small portions, finish them and then go for a second serving, if required.Saving Water is one rule that should be rigidly followed at your place. Teach children that water should never be wasted. Some tips that can be given:> Use a bucket of water to bath, rather than a shower> Never leave the tap running> Use a watering can instead of a garden hoseUse sunlight in the mornings to light up the house and welcome fresh air too. Use solar energy panels instead of a geyser or solar cooker as much as possible. Always ensure to switch off the fan, AC, TV, Lights or Cooler when you leave a room.Always suggest your kids to never forget to carry cloth-bags and water bottles when going shopping. Invest in some nice stainless steel water bottles that they feel great to carry. They will not only keep the planet green but also avoid toxins that come laced in bottled water.