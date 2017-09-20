6 Activities to Keep Your Baby Busy Positively

Babies are constantly learning. Right from when they are in their mother’s womb, every week they grow physically and mentally. It is recommended to read during pregnancy, or listen to music as it impacts the babies in a positive manner. Research shows that 80% of the children’s brain develops by the age of 5 and so it is quite critical that we chose to spend their times wisely and engaging them in activities that make them grow positively.Let us list 6 such activities that keep your baby busy while ensuring goodness all this while:It is one of the most underestimated activities that are known to new parents. As soon as you are home with your new born, you can start this in a week or so. Baby’s 80% awake time should be spent on floor on his tummy. The baby might feel discomfort and may cry in the beginning. Increase the duration little by little every day. Start with some seconds and gradually increase as per the child’s comfort. Leave the child on the floor rather than keeping the child on bed/pram/swing/rocket and be by his/her side while he’s having his tummy time. Keep toys that move or make sounds. It helps them stay longer on tummy time.Keeping a mirror in front of the child is an amazing activity to keep them busy. Babies love to see themselves. They coo, talk and smile and this helps develop their social skills as well as gross motor skills.Get some sensory toys that will keep them hooked for some time. Toys that move and make sounds are great. Give a little rattle or action ball to let them explore colors, sound and coordination.You can put some music and let the baby experience the same. Contrary to the belief that babies cannot understand anything; babies are really smart little people and their learning capacity and speed is astounding.Babies don’t have long vision. They can see only up to a short distance. This keeps improving as they grow. Spend time with them by making funny faces, making different sounds. Babies tend to enjoy both and become more responsive.A play gym is a wonderful investment. The hanging toy helps the babies not only in sensory play but also enables their physical development.