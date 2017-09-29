6 Easy Things that Make You Awesome Parents

Parenting is no easy feat and we need to make an effort to be good parents as we grow each day with our children. Everyone wants to be a good parent but unfortunately, sometimes we become just the opposite and hinder our children’s growth. The following 6 things will ensure that you become an awesome Parent:1. Praise Your ChildrenAlways praise your children for their achievements, even if small. Never fall short of flowery words. Every small accomplishment for your child is important. Climbing stairs for the first time, his first drawing or first win, or maybe first loss. Always encourage when they fail and praise when they achieve.2. Make MemoriesTake a walk in the park, play cricket or badminton, help your child with math problems or make a science project together – anything that your child will cherish for a long time, you need to figure out such activities/habits to create beautiful memories for your child.3. Be Generous with Hugs and KissesKids love attention as well as affection. Your kisses and hugs must never fall short of your kids’ needs. Feel free to cozy up and cuddle with your children, even when they grow up to be teenagers.4. Married LifeIt’s so very important that your children see their parents loving and respecting each other. A child feels secure knowing that his parents are always going to be together and will always be there for him/her.5. Don’t InsultNever insult your children in front of other kids or parents. This can rip them of their confidence and such embarrassing moments may get imprinted in their souls for a lifetime. Privately too, it’s always better to talk straight than sarcastically with your kids.6. Teach Good MannersWhile you love your kids freely and abundantly, you also need to teach them discipline and good manners. Basic life skills are mandatory for human survival in any part of the world and in any situation. Pamper them but be responsive of shaping them into great humans too.