6 Ways To Deal With Separation Anxiety

Separation anxiety happens when you leave your baby and he/she feels unsafe and threatened in one way or another. This is normal and a common experience in babies and young kids. It peaks by the age of 8-10 months when your baby realizes that he is not near his mother or immediate family members. Since babies stay with a familiar face all the time, the feeling that the mother or a known face is not nearby is scary for the child.1) Play games like peek-a-boo once your baby turns one-month-old. When you play peek-a-boo, babies understand that parents, if gone, will come back in some time. This takes time, but eventually, your baby will understand that its normal and you can leave the baby alone for some time. In fact, this alone time is also important for the child, as they learn to play by themselves. Just keep an eye on them to ensure safety but let them explore.2) Make goodbyes normal. Practice saying goodbye to babies and leave them with their granny or other support for 5 minutes. Eventually, increase your separation time. This can be reassuring as it becomes a habit. A simple wave or a kiss from the window may help you prepare the child for separation.3) Do not linger on once you have bid adieu to your little sweetheart. Wave a goodbye and let your child know that you are leaving. Do not wait for the child to start crying and turn separations throbbing.4) Consistency in daycare or nanny is crucial. It’s important that your child has a familiar face around him consistently. Unfamiliarity may increase separation anxiety and the child will require time to adjust and get familiar with a new person or place.5) If you promise to come back, do that. Reinforce the thought that what you say to the child will be fulfilled.6) Lastly, make goodbyes and reunions affectionate. If your goodbye is cheerful and coming back a lot more loving, then your child will take separation as normal and look forward to meeting you again.