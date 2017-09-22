7 Household Chores Kids Can Help You With

As parents our goal is always to do our best for our children – right from consulting with the best doctor during pregnancy to choosing their first school and activity classes. Parents always wish to have best for the children. While education, activity classes and nutrition is absolutely important but apart from this – it is also important that children learn some life skills.These life skills are important as children grow for them to feel confident or when they go out of their homes. Many parents feel guilty of making their children do household chores but never realize they learn so much via these basic skills. Not only do they feel important, helpful but also responsible.Here is a list of some basic house chores that children can help you with:This one is pretty simple. This teaches them how to organize things in real life. Ask them to sort their shoe and place them in their shelf nicely.Children can help you while for grocery shopping. Ask them to choose what vegetables or fruits would they like to have and let them choose these themselves. If they pick anything that is unhealthy, tell them why it’s not recommended. This will also encourage excitement for healthy food and food choices.Encourage your children to keep their room clean. Help them organize their toys and make their bed. Clean out the trash, teach the importance of throwing garbage in trash can.Cleaning a table after meal is one of the simplest yet most important chore. Ask your kids to clean table after meal time while you are picking cookware and transporting it back to kitchen.Help your kids to sort books via authors or alphabetically. Also always encourage them to keep their study tables, books and bags in a perfect order.Children can help to fold small clothes like socks, handkerchiefs, vests, under-garments and any small clothing. They will feel involved and will develop the habit of folding laundry which otherwise seems like a herculean task.Always take time out with your kids each week to sort toys. Let them keep only those toys in their room for each week which they’ll be really using. For any toys that you feel they haven’t used lately, you must stack them with their help in a big box to keep inside the cupboard or in the store room.