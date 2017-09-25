7 Things To Consider While Selecting School for Your Child

Schools are the building blocks of our child's academic career. An average child spends about 6-8 hours of his time daily in the school and hence it is quite important that you as a parent choose a school that fits your child’s personality as well as suits you too. Different schools provide different facilities therefore here are 7 things you must consider while selecting a school for your child:1. Proximity from Your HouseYou don’t want your child to travel 15 km every day on their way to school. That will is not only time consuming but quite tiring as well for the child. Look for a school that is not too far and takes maximum 30 minutes to reach from your residence.2. Competence of FacultyThis is probably one of the most important points. Check the reviews of the school and its teachers. The learning methodology they follow at school, what is the educational background of the teachers and the quality of learning, etc. Talk to teachers if you can.3. Extracurricular ActivitiesCheck if the school has a ground where children can play and the kind of extracurricular activities children will get exposure too. Many schools provide yoga, martial arts, music, dancing, cooking, coding, to name a few. Select a school based on your child’s interest.4. BudgetAs much as we want our children to study in best of the schools, our budget is also imperative to which school we chose. Choose a school where you can sustain to pay fees regularly and this does not become a burden for you.5. TransparencyWhen you communicate with the administration team, check if the policies and procedures are transparent and nothing is hidden.6. Education BoardChoose as per your preference between CBSE, ICSE, IB or Cambridge.7. Student-Teacher RatioLast but not the least, Student-Teacher ratio needs to be one of the checkpoints. Your child is an individual and although every child cannot be given individual attention – at least having a smaller amount of kids in a class helps a teacher to concentrate on all kids equally. A class with 60 children is just like a child attending a seminar in an auditorium.