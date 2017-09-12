8 Things No One Told You Before Your C-Section

Everyone seems to be overjoyed with the good news that you shared with the family. Everyone seems to be gushing and pampering and telling you good things about how blissful motherhood is going to be and how it’s going to change you as a woman…right? So, does it scare you when your doctor breaks the news that you will be delivering via a C-section...Never even for a moment think that you failed as a woman to bring your child into this world through a normal delivery, in fact on the contrary, you risked your life. C-Section is as big a surgery as any other major surgeries and involves risks too. So, momma! You are a warrior and be rest assured you are going to do well!Here are some things that you should know before you are wheeled into that OT!1. You will be freezing! As the anesthesia takes control of your body you may shiver. Do Not hesitate to ask for extra blankets.2. You will feel all the nudges and pressure exerted to pull the baby out. There will be no pain but all that battle that is going on can be overwhelming - Don’t be afraid of screaming.3. You may or may not be able to hold your bundle of joy immediately after delivery, if the anesthesia administrated to you was strong! This depends and differs from body to body.4. You will not start producing milk right away. The body takes time to understand that baby is out of the body since it’s not the natural method – but nothing to worry. At this juncture the most important thing is skin to skin contact. Breast feeding is a new process for both you and the baby. Learn the techniques of latching as you will have trouble moving because of incisions and sutures.5. Going to the washroom will be a BIG struggle! You will have a catheter attached to you before you are moved into the OT for your C-section and it will remain with you for the next 24-48 hours depending on your recovery. It will be removed eventually and you will be asked to start using washroom. (You may feel giddy when you first step down from bed) hold on to a table, chair, your husband or nurse. Ease yourself, and try and walk. Analyze the pain or discomfort and proceed accordingly.6. Pooing is going to HURT! Ouch! this is going to be a struggle, as you may feel nudges in your incision.7. You will see blood everywhere!! Yes it’s going to be gross – some hospitals recommend adult diapers but you can choose to go with your favorite sanitary brand if you can change this yourself. If you are a cup user, wait for your normal cycle to start again and then start using the same.8. Last but not the least – the incision will pain for some days. For some it takes 7 days – for some it takes 14 days and unfortunately, there is no time for rest. Your little one needs all the care and attention. So, while you are recovering, ask someone for help and make arrangement before you go in for the C-Section. Ensure you take your supplements on time later to avoid any weakness.