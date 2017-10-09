8 Things To Remember When Your Girl Child Gets Her First Menstrual Cycle

Girls usually get their first menstrual cycle around the age of 12 years preceded by physical changes in their body in the form of breast buds development and pubic and underarm hair (6 months to 2 years in advance). Once you see such developments you must start talking to your girl child in general terms about these growth milestones and menstrual cycle. Also, encourage your girl child to take up a walk regime or pick a sport or yoga to build endurance and a healthy system so the onset of periods doesn’t entail unbearable pain.Here’s a list of 8 things that you must remember and share with your child too when she gets her first menstrual cycle:1. Moderate exercise, stretching, and yoga help alleviate pain that girls endure during their periods.2. It’s not normal to feel dizzy, get unconscious or have extreme pain. Encourage your child to share any such excruciating experience and seek professional medical help.3. If you see any emotional disturbance or mood swings – support your child. Do not neglect such behavior as menstrual cycle brings a storm of hormonal changes which your child may not be able to comprehend.4. Your child must avoid caffeine and junk food during her menstrual cycle as it will add to the discomfort.5. Do not take irregular periods or low menstrual flow lightly. There could be an underlying medical issue that can be sorted with medication or exercise.6. Heating pads or hot water bottle can comfort cramps and reduce menstrual pain.7. Take a warm bath and drink slightly warm fluids to ease the abdominal pain and fatigue.8. Lastly, your child must take proper rest and sleep to recoup her energy levels during her first periods.