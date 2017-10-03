9 Good Manners You Must Teach Your Child

Everyone wants to inculcate good manners in their children and expects them to be well-behaved at all times. For this, the parents have to make sure these life lessons are taught to them at a young age. The easiest way to do this is by being role models for your children and setting an example for them to follow.Here’s a list of 9 good manners that you should teach your child:Whether that’s your child’s friend, your friends, your parents or grandparents, always teach your child to stand and greet when someone visits your home and when they leave. In India, we also seek blessings by touching elder’s feet. Always lead with example and ask your child to follow.Educate kids to always ask before they take something from you or someone else by asking ‘May I’. Ask them to be humble by saying ‘Please’.Always tell your child that whenever someone gives you something reciprocate and show gratitude by saying ‘Thank You’.When your kids want to say something – teach them to say ‘Excuse me, please’. Tell them never interrupt elders when they are talking.Never try to impose your opinion on someone. Respect everyone’s opinion. Every individual is different and unique.Teach kids to look beyond physical beauty.Always ensure to knock the door before entering a room. This is the basic courtesy that should be taught to all children irrespective of their age.