A Mother’s Guide To Introducing Solids To Your Baby

Mothers always worry about their children. Right from when she knows she has conceived to her monthly doctor visits to delivery - a mother is never at rest during the pregnancy and thereafter. As the child completes 6 months a mother's biggest worry starts when it’s time to introduce solids. Here is a handy guide which you will find helpful if you are a new mother.At 6 months, the child should be fed ONLY ONE MEAL a day, which is about 4-5 spoons maximum of pureed veggies or baby cereals or fruits. Follow your child’s lead, don’t force feed. Always first feed milk and give a meal after 40 minutes of the same. You can give mashed carrots, potatoes, sweet potatoes and bananas. Avoid any kind of Dal/Rice Water as it replaces milk which is not at all recommended. At 7 months - baby needs one meal + one snack. At 8 months your child should be eating 2 meals + 1 snack and at 9 months in any regular day she would have eaten 3 meals + 2 snacks that would comprise Vegetables, Baby Cereal, Fruit + protein-rich foods like eggs, cheese, yogurt or meat + regular feeds of breast milk or formula.Prefer to introduce vegetables first, as some babies develop their tastebuds for sweet if that’s introduced first which makes them not like or eat vegetables later. Introduce textures, tastes and always keep offering.Choose a time of the day when the child is most active.Do not sing songs, or talk or show mobiles/TV when it’s feeding time.Feeding time is eating time and the focus should be on food entirely.When you do distraction eating, child is interested more in other things rather than food.Never get discouraged if the child does not develop liking to a specific taste. A child's taste palate is set by 2 years. They may like something today and reject it mercilessly a week later and may fall in love with one month later.Encourage your child to self feed from 8 months onwards. Don’t be scared of the mess they create - that's how they learn the skill of eating. Let them squish, throw, taste and use their fingers. Eat meals at the same time as your child. Show them how to take food with fingers and guide it to their mouth. It takes time but gradually they get a hang of it.Always remember - Babies who are self fed grow into healthy and confident eaters.