Brain Foods For Your Child's Mental Health

Food is the building fuel for our kids. If they don’t eat a nutrient-rich diet, it affects all major functions of their body including brain that impacts their memory, concentration and stress levels. When we don’t eat food at regular intervals, our body loses its energy to work. It’s a common scenario to see children engrossed in their books and locked away in their rooms doing their homework or preparing for their exams. As a mother, you must offer brain foods which are rich in nutrients that help your child concentrate better as well as get an ample doze to fight stress and anxiety.If you are a vegetarian, you can choose from a variety of legumes like lentils, peas, chickpeas, beans, soybeans, and peanuts. You make tofu, soya chunks and cheese as well a part of their daily diet. If you are non-vegetarian, include eggs in their breakfast every day.Veggies are rich in B Vitamins that essential for the growth and maintenance of neurotransmitters and brain health. Include tomatoes and bell peppers in their sandwiches and salads, prepare snacks with sweet potatoes, go for pumpkin and carrot cakes, cook spinach or mustard greens. The mantra is to have a color-rich palette for your little one.Banana is a super brain-food. It is not only packed with essential nutrients but acts as a great stress-buster too. Include any variety of berries as they are rich in anti-oxidants as well as Omega-3 fatty acids.Whole grains like oats are a brain fuel. Get creative with including oats in your child’s daily diet, you can choose to make chilla of oats, dosa, a pancake or masala porridge to break the monotony of plain oats. Apart from oats, prepare veggie pulao with brown rice and rather than sourcing plain wheat flour, go for multi-grain flour.Keep offering dry fruits like almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, chia seeds to your child. If your kids don’t like to eat dry fruit, powder them and add these to smoothies, shakes, porridges, cookies, etc.Your child must never fall short of water. It’s probably the most important aspect of staying alert all day. Keep an optimum supply of milk, yogurt, and coconut water too as these not just hydrate but also provide a dose of vitamins, probiotics and antioxidants.