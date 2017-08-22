Expecting? Yoga Your Way To Delivery Day

Keeping fit during pregnancy is a given. Here are some yoga poses that will help you get through those nine months in style!Shavasana away to glory!Shavasana, among the most popular of yogasanas, is about resting your body completely. Drop your feet to the sides, legs apart, arms alongside the body and fingers gently curled as your hands face up. Close your eyes, relax your face and bliss out. It is sort of a power nap, if you are pressed for time or a really powerful long nap, if time is not a worry.It is all about breathing rightWhat is wrong about how I breathe, you ask? How often have you heard, that it’s all a play of breath during labor! Now what does that mean? Familiarize yourself with a bunch of breathing techniques and practice them during pregnancy. They are guaranteed to make you feel relaxed and calm. You will also have created a toolbox of techniques for D-day.Get down on all fours (Chatuspadasana)As much as one may tell you to be happy so that your baby is healthy and happy, your hormones may not be willing to cooperate. Chatuspadasana or the four feet pose is known to alleviate depression, create mental and emotional stability, remove fatigue, rejuvenate your nerves and strengthen the back muscles. You can practice it in the second and Third trimesters. Of course, listen to your body and make sure the pose feels comfortable.Don’t moon over that extra weight (Ardh Chandrasana) / Half-moon poseThe Ardh Chandrasana, or the half-moon pose can be practised across trimesters. It is known to strengthen the placenta, reduce nausea, prevent uterine cramps and make you feel light and elated - definitely a blessing considering all that extra weight that is impossible to share.Meditation and ChantingNeed I say more on meditation? At a time where your body and mind are going through some dramatic changes and emotions, meditating and chanting for a few moments brings you back peace and confidence, extremely valuable on this precious journey you share with your baby.Try these out at home on your own in case you are unable to find a good prenatal yoga instructor and feel the bliss! Have a smooth sailing pregnancy ahead!