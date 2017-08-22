Flapjacks Are High On Nutrients and Simple To Make Snacks

Flapjacks aka crunchy and tasty energy bars are ideal when you need to fix a quick breakfast for the little one. This recipe is definitely going to be licked down to the last morsel.So what are flapjacks?Flapjacks, American in origin, are sweet energy bars made from oats. They are rich in folic acid and calcium. Guaranteed to keep the child energised for long, flapjacks are best accompanied by a glass of milk. You can easily replace sugar with honey in this recipe and make sugar free Flapjacks without affecting the taste!Let’s get crunching!1 cup quick cooking Oats1/4th cup butter1/4th cup brown sugar / Demerara sugar (Can use regular sugar too)1/4th cup honeyA pinch of saltButter for greasing1.5 tbsp chopped walnuts1 tbsp brown sugar or honeyStep 1 – Dry roast oats on a griddle till crisp. Cool them completely.Step 2 – In a heavy bottomed pan, melt butter, brown sugar and honey together over medium flame. Bring to a boil till it becomes frothy.Step 3 – Immediately add in oats and salt. Mix well.Step 4 – Butter a baking dish (approx. 2 x 4 inches wide with a 2 inch depth) and spread out the flapjack mixture evenly. Sprinkle the walnuts and spread out sugar or honey over the nuts.Step 5 – Place the baking dish in a preheated oven at 200 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes. Remove and demould the flapjacks while still warm (as they cool, they harden making it difficult to demould). Cut into bricks and store in an airtight container.Hope your kids have a crunchy-munchy breakfast!