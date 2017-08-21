Getting Back to Pre-Pregnancy Curves: What Every New Mom Must Know

Is getting back to pre-pregnancy curves and fitting into those clothes on your list of priorities? We recommend taking it slow. Listen to your body and start slow. Here are some tips to help you get into a fitness regime post baby:If you have had a vaginal birth, the best exercise to start with is a moderate walk as soon as you feel comfortable. It may take up to six weeks to work up to a regular exercise routine.If you have had a surgical birth, it is advisable to have a walking program for the first three months after delivery and slowly work your way up to a full-fledged work out.Pregnancy and birth bring about many changes in your body which are physical, hormonal and emotional. You may not have the stamina to engage in the same routine that you followed before you got pregnant. Remember that hormones relax the joints and ligaments and a fast paced routine may lead to injury. If you feel tired or have not slept well as you are taking care of a newborn full time now, it's fine to rest and take a break.Discuss your individual needs with your doctor as your medical history during pregnancy and birth will impact the type of routine that will suit you best. To start a fitness regime, stick to the basic formula of accepting and loving your body that has undergone a lot of changes.Set up realistic goals that strengthen the core of your body. Strengthen your pelvic floor and abdominal muscles as they support your spine and pelvic girdle. The lower back has been taking a lot of pressure all through pregnancy, so lower back strengthening and supporting exercises also play an important role.Relaxation of tension in the neck and shoulder areas created by long hours of baby carrying is also important. These exercises can be started immediately after the birth of the baby.Exercises that improve blood circulation towards breasts, and strengthen the muscles that support the breast muscles can also be started immediately within a week’s' time. At this stage, it is important to focus on proper postures rather than intensity of the workout.It is important to be consistent and set aside time every day, say about 20- 30 minutes. You can set this time at a stretch or take small breaks now and then. Try setting a routine taking advantage of the long and better sleeping pattern of the baby in the first few months.Fitness is not just about a strong and toned body but also about a relaxed mind and body. Moms can start with deep breathing and meditation techniques soon after birth.Make sure you eat a healthy and balanced diet which includes all food groups. Avoid excessive saturated fats and refined sugar in your diet. Post partum and breastfeeding (https://www.babychakra.com/learn/breastfeeding-tips) is not a time for crash and fad diets. Remember breastfeeding is a huge calorie burner and if you eat healthy and breastfeed exclusively for the first few months you will soon shed all the extra kilos.