Give Your Baby The Trendiest Name Of The Year

If you thought giving birth to a baby was the biggest milestone, think again. The innumerable rounds of discussions with family, friends, relatives, (numerologists too perhaps) on what the baby’s name could possibly be, comes really close to being just as complex.And they say that when you are trying to name your baby, you realize how many people you have a problem with.If you have been successful in naming your baby without any hassle, then congratulations, you belong to the small percentage of parents who have already overcome the insurmountable. And if you are among those who are just about entering that phase, allow us to update you on some names that are ALREADY way too common.Here are 12 names for both boys and girls that you can strike out to save your child the confusion during roll call in their class!Aarav (Name of Akshay Kumar’s son)ReyanshMohammad (the most common name cross the world)VivaanAyaanVihaanAtharvaShauryaSadvikAdvikAditaKaranAadyaSaanviAmairaAaradhya (Name of Aishwarya Rai’s daughter)Riya/Rhea/RiaShanayaDiyaJiyaAnanyaAngelMyraSamairaPrishaSaraSo bring out those dusty dictionaries and ancient scriptures and go hunting for unique names.These days, it is a fad to combine names of both parents and create a unique sounding name for the baby. Cool, isin’t it? We know of a couple whose child is called ‘Meransh’, a combination of MEhak and RAvi, and the addition of ansh (part of ) to it. Also read as MERA(my) – ansh. Now, is that cool or what.Do you think we missed out on any common names? Respond in comments and let us know if you think we did. We would also love to hear of some unusual names that you may have come across.