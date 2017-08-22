Here's How To Keep That Pregnancy Glow Intact

Pregnancy is the time for many-a-firsts. The clothes you wore before will no longer fit, the beauty regime that you followed might suddenly prove inadequate or ineffective. It is glow time for some and for some others, acne time. Staying healthy and eating right will help you stay beautiful during this special phase.Make sure you drink plenty of water throughout the day to help cleanse the body of toxins. Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables will also prevent your skin from looking dull and tired apart from being good for the baby.If acne seems to be your pregnancy companion, do not fret. Wash your face daily with a soap-free cleanser twice a day. Be gentle when washing and drying your skin. Opt for oil-free moisturizers and make-up during this period.With your nails growing quicker than you can say 'polish', make manicures and pedicures a regular affair. Get some hand and foot scrub, some warm water and a nail file. Soak your hands and feet in warm water and shape your nails .Go in for an easy maintenance haircut, something that you do not need to spend too much time on. Getting hair coloured, flat ironing it or using a curler are usually considered safe after the first trimester, but just check with your doctor to be on the safe side.Keeping it simple works here too! If you have the pregnancy glow, then there's nothing to worry about. However, if you have blotchy skin as a result of all those hormones, make a tube of concealer your best friend. Then brush on some pressed powder, eyeliner, and lipstick before you head out.By the time you enter your second trimester, most of your clothes will start feeling snug. That's a great reason to get some retail therapy! Go for clothes that make you feel comfortable.Pregnant women are prone to dental problems and it seems to have an impact on the birth weight of the baby. So, make sure you practice good dental hygiene and have the perfect smile in place for your baby photos.Strenuous exercises are a strict no-no during pregnancy, but be sure to take a short walk each day. Let the blood circulate through the body, and you'll look much fresher! Too much sitting or standing can lead to back aches.Stretch marks are inevitable be it your first pregnancy or your last. Using cocoa butter cream from the moment you find out you are expecting can, to a certain extent, help dull the marks. Massaging with castor oil or aloe vera gel has also been suggested.Try to sleep for a minimum of eight hours each night. Sleeping well will help keep puffy eyes at bay and prevent your skin from looking sallow.Have a glowing pregnancy ahead!