How A Husband-Wife’s Equation Imbibes Positive Parenting

When a woman transitions into a mother, her kids take her prime focus and the ground reality is that husband becomes the second priority while her children take over the first place. Every decision starts revolving around the children, which is fine; BUT in all of this – the husband and wife relationship takes a hit.You would say – why is it important? Well because a child needs both parents for his/her upbringing. A mother alone cannot parent or a father alone cannot parent a child – it’s the powerful combination of both that helps raise positive, confident children. Building a solid marital bond helps prevent any hatred, insecurity and fear in children. It is imperative for fathers too, to understand the responsibilities that a mother carries out day in-day out. It should be a joint effort from both of you to be effective parents and bring out the best in your kids.So, what can a husband and a wife do fix things?What we portray is what our children see. When your kids see you respecting and talking softly to your partner, they will do the same. Many parents complain that their kids shout, scream. Children inherit most of their traits from home, just observing the parents.Let your spouse know you care and his/her presence is valued in the house. As a mother, ask the children to ask for suggestions from their father and as a father talk to your kids every night to let them be open to you and nurture a friendly bond. Avoid arguments in front of the children. This deeply affects them and takes away their sense of security and peace of mind.This is unhealthy. It is understandable, that you may be angry. The birth of a baby changes a lot and both the parents are affected mentally in many ways. In no circumstance, calling each other bad names or worst – using expletives, should be your means to take out frustration. Children tend to pick up on these words and since they were said by parents, it reinforces the thought, that it’s ok for them to say it as well.As kids grow professionally, they may move out to different country or cities. At that point, it’s your partner and you who will be left. Ensure that you have built a base to sustain the relationship at this juncture.